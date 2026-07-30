Thai LGBTQ+ Tourists Conceal Identities Despite Sector Progress

Booking.com survey reveals LGBTQ+ travelers hide their identities to stay safe, turning to AI tools and verified stays for protection.
The reality of global travel for many LGBTQ+ individuals remains a delicate compromise. A significant majority of Thai LGBTQ+ travelers feel compelled to conceal their sexual orientation or gender identity while abroad in order to mitigate safety risks and avoid potential discrimination.
According to the latest research by digital travel platform Booking.com, navigating non-inclusive environments forces many holidaymakers to mask who they are, turning to discreet digital tools and vetted accommodations to secure safer journeys.
Despite these ongoing safety precautions, industry efforts toward inclusive hospitality have yielded positive results when travelers find accepting environments.
An impressive 94% of Thai LGBTQ+ respondents reported having positive experiences regarding their gender identity while traveling over the past year.
Key drivers behind these reassuring stays include respectful treatment from service providers, such as front-desk staff correctly using their pronouns (54%), accommodations prominently displaying equality symbols like Pride flags (38%), the availability of gender-neutral restrooms (38%), and being served by staff who are members of the LGBTQ+ community (50%).
Furthermore, 93% of Thai LGBTQ+ travelers feel societal acceptance of gender diversity has steadily improved in recent years.
To avoid having to compromise their safety or alter their behavior, Thai travelers are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools to filter destinations and gather sensitive local information without exposing themselves.
89% of Thai LGBTQ+ travelers used AI technology to assist with trip planning over the past year.
58% trust AI to deliver unbiased travel recommendations that take their gender identity into consideration.
50% view AI as an effective tool for discovering safe, LGBTQ+-friendly niche locations that are difficult to find using conventional search engines.
47% feel significantly safer asking AI sensitive questions regarding local LGBTQ+ scenes than asking people in person.
44% noted that explicit ‘Inclusive’ or ‘LGBTQ+-friendly’ search filters on booking platforms made locating safe stays vastly more convenient.
The stark contrast between travelers needing to hide their identity and their desire to explore the world highlights the urgent need for industry-wide inclusivity initiatives.
“This year’s report demonstrates why our Travel Proud program remains as vital as ever,” said Matthias Schmid, Senior Vice President of Accommodations at Booking.com. “We are encouraged to see this initiative continuously grow over the five years since its launch in 2021, receiving strong adoption from our global partners. The training is now available in 11 languages, with over 142,000 accommodations participating—allowing travelers to seek out LGBTQ+-friendly stays in more than 20,000 cities and destinations worldwide.”
Schmid noted that while many LGBTQ+ holidaymakers must take extra safety measures, the industry remains inspired by the 66% of global travelers who prioritize trips where they can be 100% their authentic selves and travel with full Pride.