Thai LGBTQ+ Tourists Conceal Identities Despite Sector Progress

Booking.com survey reveals LGBTQ+ travelers hide their identities to stay safe, turning to AI tools and verified stays for protection.

The reality of global travel for many LGBTQ+ individuals remains a delicate compromise. A significant majority of Thai LGBTQ+ travelers feel compelled to conceal their sexual orientation or gender identity while abroad in order to mitigate safety risks and avoid potential discrimination.

According to the latest research by digital travel platform Booking.com, navigating non-inclusive environments forces many holidaymakers to mask who they are, turning to discreet digital tools and vetted accommodations to secure safer journeys.

Despite these ongoing safety precautions, industry efforts toward inclusive hospitality have yielded positive results when travelers find accepting environments.

An impressive 94% of Thai LGBTQ+ respondents reported having positive experiences regarding their gender identity while traveling over the past year.

Key drivers behind these reassuring stays include respectful treatment from service providers, such as front-desk staff correctly using their pronouns (54%), accommodations prominently displaying equality symbols like Pride flags (38%), the availability of gender-neutral restrooms (38%), and being served by staff who are members of the LGBTQ+ community (50%).

Furthermore, 93% of Thai LGBTQ+ travelers feel societal acceptance of gender diversity has steadily improved in recent years.