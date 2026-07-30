Thailand and China Strengthen Ties with Expanded Media Deal

PRD and CGTN forge deeper cooperation on AI journalism, accessible content, film production, and cross-border broadcasting.

Thailand and China are set to deepen their media cooperation following a high-level meeting between senior broadcasting officials aimed at transforming institutional partnerships into concrete results.

Sudruetai Lertkasem, Director-General of Thailand’s Government Public Relations Department (PRD), met with An Xiaoyu, Executive Editor of CGTN (China Global Television Network) and Director of the Asia-Africa Center at China Media Group (CMG), to advance an expanded Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations.

During the discussions, the PRD expressed gratitude to CMG for its continued support in supplying television programmes and documentaries. These productions are broadcast via Thailand's NBT and the OTT platform PRDee, with additional content currently being selected for Thai translation, dubbing, and subtitling.

