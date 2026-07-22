Thailand to Host World Travel & Culture Expo

WTCE 2026 arrives at IMPACT this October to boost global tourism, cultural ties, and creative industries.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Tourism Council of Thailand, and China's Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group have announced the World Travel and Culture Expo 2026, scheduled for October 21-31 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

The event is set to promote tourism, culture, sports, entertainment, and international business links.

Officials attending the launch included Pasakorn Rangsiwatanasak, secretary to the tourism and sports minister; TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool; Tourism Council of Thailand's Anek Nurak; Wang Zhaoyun, chief executive officer of Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group; and Pol Maj Gen Phongsiam Meekhanthong, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau.

