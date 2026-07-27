Thai Gem Body Inks Major Deals to Expand Market Access in China

A strategic partnership with key Shanghai agencies will streamline customs, logistics, and bonded warehousing for Thai gem and jewellery businesses.

The Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with two major Chinese entities in Shanghai, establishing a strategic framework to boost Thai gem and jewellery exports to China.

The agreement aims to streamline cross-border trade by removing regulatory hurdles for Thai exporters. Under the new partnership, businesses will receive comprehensive support spanning industry training, standard certifications, customs clearance, bonded warehousing, and logistics.

Sumed Prasongpongchai, director of the GIT, signed the accord alongside Zheng Qi Song, general manager of Shanghai Jing'an Real Estate Group Import and Export Co., Ltd., and Simon Chan, chief executive of the China Gems & Jade Exchange, at the Zhangyuan Brand Bonded Warehouse in Shanghai.

Sumed highlighted that the collaboration forms a crucial bridge for Thai businesses seeking efficient access to China’s vast consumer market while deepening industrial cooperation between the two nations.



