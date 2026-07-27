Thai Gem Body Inks Major Deals to Expand Market Access in China

A strategic partnership with key Shanghai agencies will streamline customs, logistics, and bonded warehousing for Thai gem and jewellery businesses.
The Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with two major Chinese entities in Shanghai, establishing a strategic framework to boost Thai gem and jewellery exports to China.
The agreement aims to streamline cross-border trade by removing regulatory hurdles for Thai exporters. Under the new partnership, businesses will receive comprehensive support spanning industry training, standard certifications, customs clearance, bonded warehousing, and logistics.
Sumed Prasongpongchai, director of the GIT, signed the accord alongside Zheng Qi Song, general manager of Shanghai Jing'an Real Estate Group Import and Export Co., Ltd., and Simon Chan, chief executive of the China Gems & Jade Exchange, at the Zhangyuan Brand Bonded Warehouse in Shanghai.
Sumed highlighted that the collaboration forms a crucial bridge for Thai businesses seeking efficient access to China’s vast consumer market while deepening industrial cooperation between the two nations.
Under the terms of the deal, responsibilities will be split across the three signatories to provide a complete export pipeline for Thai traders:
GIT will oversee producer readiness, focusing on product quality assurance, international standard certifications, and arranging business-matching sessions.
China Gems & Jade Exchange will act as an advisory partner, guiding Thai exporters through regulatory compliance, Chinese market entry, and expedited customs procedures.
Shanghai Jing'an Real Estate Group Import and Export will manage local infrastructure, providing bonded warehousing, product display facilities, and supply chain logistics in Shanghai.
During the visit, the GIT delegation also toured an international duty-free trade platform in Shanghai to assess modern retail channels and examine how duty-free infrastructure can be leveraged to expand Thailand's luxury exports.
The initiative is part of the state-backed SMART JEWELER by GIT programme, designed to modernise Thailand's traditional jewellery sector.
The scheme equips small and medium-sized enterprises with tools for brand development, design innovation, consumer trend analysis, and international networking.
By lowering barriers to market entry in China, the institute hopes to help Thai manufacturers move up the value chain and secure long-term, sustainable growth in the global luxury market.