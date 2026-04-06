Thai gem exports drop 29.32% in February, but gold shipments stay strong

Thailand’s gem and jewellery exports, excluding gold, were worth US$1,624.04 million in February 2026, down 29.32% year on year, reversing the growth seen in January, according to Sumeth Prasongphongchai, director of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT). When gold is included, total exports stood at US$2,727.77 million, down 15.59%. Over the first two months of 2026, exports excluding gold reached US$3,432.16 million, down 14.88%, while total exports including gold rose 18.92% to US$7,293.97 million.

Gold remained the standout performer. Gold exports alone were worth US$1,103.74 million in February, up 18.22%, extending growth for a seventh straight month as higher global gold prices, geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, new US tariffs under Section 122, and continued purchases by SPDR Gold supported demand. For the first two months of the year, gold exports totalled US$3,861.81 million, up 83.76%.

Among export markets, shipments to Hong Kong rose 26.80%, Germany 25.47%, Italy 38.73%, the United Arab Emirates 189.27%, Japan 85.07%, the United Kingdom 14.45%, Belgium 14.31% and Switzerland 138.85%. By contrast, exports to India fell 39.50% and those to the United States dropped 26.57%, after importers had brought in stock earlier, leading to a continued slowdown in orders.