Thai Gold opens April with a 1,300-baht leap as bars hit 72,500

Thailand’s gold market opened the first day of April with a sharp upward jolt, as the Gold Traders Association’s first announcement at 9.03am showed domestic prices jumping by 1,300 baht from Tuesday’s final level. That pushed 96.5% gold bars to a selling price of 72,500 baht and a buying price of 72,300 baht, while gold jewellery rose to 73,300 baht, with a tax base of 70,857.84 baht.

The rise marked a steep move from Tuesday’s 24th and final price announcement, when gold bars were sold at 71,200 baht and bought at 71,000 baht, while gold jewellery stood at 72,000 baht with a tax base of 69,584.40 baht. Thai market reports said prices were adjusted 24 times through the day, leaving the market 700 baht higher by the close.

The local jump came as global gold prices strengthened in early trade. Thai market reports said spot gold briefly surged past US$4,700 an ounce before easing back to around US$4,688. Reuters, reporting later in the session, said spot gold was up 0.4% at US$4,685.79 an ounce by 0228 GMT after hitting US$4,723.21 earlier, while US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.8% to US$4,713.40.