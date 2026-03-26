Thai gold tumbles 1,700 baht at close after 36 price moves; bullion falls below 69,000 baht

The Gold Traders Association of Thailand announced the final price update of the day (the 37th adjustment) at 4:54pm on March 26, 2026. Prices dropped sharply by 1,700 baht compared with yesterday’s close, pushing gold bullion below 70,000 baht and back into the 68,000-69,000 baht range.

Gold jewellery

Buying: 67,234.60 baht per baht-weight

Selling: 69,600.00 baht per baht-weight

Gold bullion

Buying: 68,600.00 baht per baht-weight

Selling: 68,800.00 baht per baht-weight

Global gold price (spot)