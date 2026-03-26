Thai gold tumbles 1,700 baht at close after 36 price moves; bullion falls below 69,000 baht

THURSDAY, MARCH 26, 2026

The Gold Traders Association said Thai gold prices fell sharply by 1,700 baht at the March 26, 2026 close after 36 intraday adjustments, pushing bullion back into the 68,000-69,000 baht range amid heavy profit-taking, a firmer baht and stronger-than-expected US data.

The Gold Traders Association of Thailand announced the final price update of the day (the 37th adjustment) at 4:54pm on March 26, 2026. Prices dropped sharply by 1,700 baht compared with yesterday’s close, pushing gold bullion below 70,000 baht and back into the 68,000-69,000 baht range.

Gold jewellery

  • Buying: 67,234.60 baht per baht-weight
  • Selling: 69,600.00 baht per baht-weight

Gold bullion

  • Buying: 68,600.00 baht per baht-weight
  • Selling: 68,800.00 baht per baht-weight

Global gold price (spot)

  • US$4,422.00 per ounce

The day’s volatility was described as unusual, with 36 price adjustments in a single day, reflecting market panic and multiple negative factors hitting at once. The main reasons cited were:

  1. Heavy profit-taking
    After gold prices surged to repeated new highs over the past week, investors began to view the market as “overbought” and sold to lock in profits, driving spot gold down quickly.
  2. The baht strengthening
    Even as global prices fell, domestic prices were further pressured by a stronger baht against the US dollar, meaning the baht-denominated bullion price dropped more than the move in global gold alone.
  3. Stronger-than-expected US economic data
    Overnight US data pointed to a resilient labour market and inflation indicators that have begun to stabilise, suggesting the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer than expected—typically negative for non-yielding assets such as gold.
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