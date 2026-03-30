Gold Braces for Volatility as Middle East Conflict and Inflationary Fears Reshape Market Sentiment

Spot gold remained largely range-bound in early Monday trading, as the market attempted to find its footing following a tumultuous week defined by geopolitical strife and shifting macroeconomic expectations.
As of 06:48 SGT, spot gold eased 0.1% to $4,490.22 per ounce, following a volatile period where prices fluctuated within a massive $600 range.
The precious metal saw a significant 2.7% recovery at the end of last week, driven by bargain hunters moving in after gold dipped below its 200-day moving average.
However, the "fog of war" continues to cloud the outlook. As the conflict involving Iran enters its fifth week, the traditional "safe-haven" narrative for gold is being challenged by the collateral impact on energy prices.
The Oil-Inflation Nexus
Market analysts, including Phattharin Wachirakphan of Lang Hong Commodities, note a complex paradox: while geopolitical tension usually bolsters gold, this specific conflict threatens global energy hubs.
Brent crude’s position near $112.57 per barrel has stoked fears of a sustained "oil shock."
This spike in energy costs is driving inflation expectations higher—the University of Michigan’s survey recently raised one-year inflation outlooks to 3.8%. Consequently, investors are recalibrating for a "higher-for-longer" interest rate environment.
With the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield pushing past 4.4%, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion has increased, prompting some capital flight toward a strengthening U.S. dollar.
Central Bank Divergence and Asia-Pacific Demand
While physical demand in China and India has shown signs of "cooling" due to high volatility and quota restrictions, central bank activity remains a structural pillar.
Despite whispers that some Asia-Pacific central banks might liquidate assets to defend currencies or combat domestic inflation, the broader trend of diversifying away from the dollar persists.
Russia's recent suspension of gold exports has further tightened global supply, providing an indirect floor for prices.
Bullish Contrarians: The Road to $6,000?
Despite the 15% retreat from January’s record highs of $5,600, institutional heavyweights remain remarkably bullish.
Wells Fargo has doubled down on its long-term thesis, raising its year-end target to between $6,100 and $6,300 per ounce.
Analysts at the bank argue that the current slump is a "tactical opportunity," suggesting that "accelerating policy surprises"—including potential tariffs and deregulation—will eventually outweigh short-term yield pressures.
Technical Outlook and the Week Ahead
From a technical perspective, the monthly candle for March remains a "long red," suggesting psychological pressure heading into April.
However, strong "wick" rejections on the weekly charts indicate robust buying interest near the $4,350 support level. If this level fails, a test of the $4,000–$4,100 psychological floor is likely.
The coming days are set to be pivotal for price action:
Monday: Fed Chair remarks and ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Friday (3 April): U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report.
With U.S. markets closed for Good Friday, the NFP release is expected to hit during a period of low liquidity, potentially triggering outsized volatility. For now, gold sits at a crossroads, caught between its role as a geopolitical hedge and the reality of a hawkish Federal Reserve.