Gold Braces for Volatility as Middle East Conflict and Inflationary Fears Reshape Market Sentiment

Spot gold remained largely range-bound in early Monday trading, as the market attempted to find its footing following a tumultuous week defined by geopolitical strife and shifting macroeconomic expectations.

As of 06:48 SGT, spot gold eased 0.1% to $4,490.22 per ounce, following a volatile period where prices fluctuated within a massive $600 range.

The precious metal saw a significant 2.7% recovery at the end of last week, driven by bargain hunters moving in after gold dipped below its 200-day moving average.

However, the "fog of war" continues to cloud the outlook. As the conflict involving Iran enters its fifth week, the traditional "safe-haven" narrative for gold is being challenged by the collateral impact on energy prices.

The Oil-Inflation Nexus

Market analysts, including Phattharin Wachirakphan of Lang Hong Commodities, note a complex paradox: while geopolitical tension usually bolsters gold, this specific conflict threatens global energy hubs.

Brent crude’s position near $112.57 per barrel has stoked fears of a sustained "oil shock."

This spike in energy costs is driving inflation expectations higher—the University of Michigan’s survey recently raised one-year inflation outlooks to 3.8%. Consequently, investors are recalibrating for a "higher-for-longer" interest rate environment.



With the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield pushing past 4.4%, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion has increased, prompting some capital flight toward a strengthening U.S. dollar.