China launches year-long space station mission amid moon race

China launched three astronauts to its Tiangong space station on Sunday (May 24), beginning a Shenzhou-23 mission that will include the country’s first year-long stay in orbit and support research into how humans cope with extended time in space.

The mission is also tied to Beijing’s wider plan for a crewed moon landing by 2030.

The Shenzhou-23 spacecraft lifted off at 11.08pm (1508 GMT) on a Long March-2F Y23 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China.

The crew consists of Commander Zhu Yangzhu and pilot Zhang Yuanzhi, both from the People’s Liberation Army’s astronaut division, and payload specialist Li Jiaying, a former Hong Kong police inspector. Li is the first astronaut from Hong Kong to take part in a Chinese space mission.

The China Manned Space Agency said on Saturday that one of the three astronauts would remain on Tiangong for a year, with the choice to be made later based on the mission’s progress.

The stay would be one of the longest space missions ever, though still below the 14-1/2-month record set by a Russian cosmonaut in 1995.

The launch comes as China and the United States sharpen their focus on the moon.

The US has warned about what it alleges are Beijing’s plans to colonise lunar territory and mine its resources, claims that Beijing has strongly rejected.