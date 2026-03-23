Musk launches Terafab to build chips for cars, robots and space AI

SpaceX and Tesla will build two advanced chip factories at a vast site in Austin, Texas — one to power cars and humanoid robots, and another designed for artificial intelligence data centres in space — chief executive Elon Musk said on Sunday (March 22).

The remarks came a day after Musk announced plans to build “Terafab”, an advanced AI chip complex in Austin, according to Reuters.

“Terafab ⁠will technically be two fabs, each making only one chip design,” he wrote ​in a post on X.