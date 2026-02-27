Rare earth shortages worsen in US aerospace, chips despite trade truce, sources say

According to industry insiders, the supply crunch has become severe enough that at least two companies have started turning away customers.

The shortages primarily involve scandium and yttrium.

These niche materials belong to a group of 17 rare earth elements that are overwhelmingly produced in China and serve critical, albeit small, functions in semiconductors, aerospace, and defence technologies.

Chinese customs data reveals that despite an October diplomatic detente between Washington and Beijing, shipments of these specific materials to the United States remain rare.

This persists even though China has allowed numerous rare earth exports to resume following restrictions implemented last April.

The easing of trade friction, which heavily depends on China suspending its export limits on critical minerals, is set to be a central topic when Trump and Xi meet.

Yttrium is particularly problematic.

It is vital for high-temperature coatings that prevent turbines and engines from melting; without consistent application of these coatings, the engines cannot operate.

Following initial reports of a yttrium shortage in November, prices have surged by 60%, climbing to roughly 69 times their value from a year ago.