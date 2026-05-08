Oil short bets ahead of Trump’s key Iran announcements hit US$7bn

Oil traders placed bets worth as much as US$7 billion on falling prices in March and April, shortly before major Iran-related announcements by US President Donald Trump, according to traders, market specialists and a Reuters analysis of exchange data.

The positions were spread across several exchanges, fuel markets and derivatives. Reuters could not determine who made the trades, or whether they originated in the United States or elsewhere.

The trades included short positions, wagers that prices would decline, in derivatives covering ICE and CME crude, diesel and gasoline futures. Brent crude and low-sulphur gasoil futures are traded on the Intercontinental Exchange, while West Texas Intermediate crude and gasoline futures trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange, owned by CME Group.

Both ICE and CME declined to comment. A person familiar with the matter said CME is examining the trades.

The total is far higher than the previously reported US$2.6 billion in bets, which had already led the US administration to remind staff not to use non-public information for financial gain. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters in April, though the CFTC has not officially confirmed any probe.