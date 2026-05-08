Fuel prices drop 85 satang as PTT and Bangchak cut diesel and petrol

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) reduced retail fuel prices across major diesel and petrol products on Friday, May 8, 2026.

The price cut covered diesel B7, diesel B20, premium diesel, benzine, Gasohol 95, Gasohol 91, E85 and E20, all of which were lowered by 85 satang per litre.

Bangchak’s Gasohol 98+ was reduced by 95 satang per litre.

As a result, retail fuel prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:

Petrol group

• Benzine: 52.04 baht per litre

• Super Power Gasohol 95: 51.54 baht per litre (OR)

• Gasohol 98+: 55.09 baht per litre (Bangchak)

• Gasohol 95: 42.45 baht per litre

• Gasohol 91: 42.08 baht per litre

• Gasohol E20: 35.45 baht per litre

• Gasohol E85: 31.39 baht per litre

Diesel group

• Super Power Diesel: 61.25 baht per litre (OR)

• Diesel: 39.95 baht per litre (OR)

• Diesel B20: 32.95 baht per litre (OR)

• Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 61.25 baht per litre (Bangchak)

• Hi Diesel S: 39.95 baht per litre (Bangchak)

• Diesel B20: 32.95 baht per litre (Bangchak)