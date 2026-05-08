Israeli arrivals spike in Thailand — Koh Samui and Koh Phangan lead

Israeli nationals have become one of the largest groups of foreign visitors reporting accommodation in Thailand, with more than 500,000 recorded in the first four months of 2026, according to the latest data under Section 38 of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522.

The figures, updated in May, show a significant movement of Israeli nationals entering and staying in Thailand, with key concentrations in major tourist provinces in the South and Bangkok.

Israeli arrivals top half a million in four months

From January 1 to the latest available data, a total of 2,813,820 foreign nationals reported accommodation in Thailand.

Israeli nationals accounted for 508,181 reports, ranking third after:

Russia: 1.1 million

India: 1.09 million

Israel: 508,181

Compared with countries in the Middle East and nearby regions, Israel’s figure was far higher: