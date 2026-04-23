Thailand moves to end 60-day visa-free stays to screen out unwanted visitors

Thailand is reviewing its 60-day visa-free entry scheme and is likely to scrap the blanket arrangement for all eligible countries, as the government seeks to tighten screening, curb abuse and shift its tourism strategy towards higher-quality and longer-stay visitors. Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the review followed discussions involving the Foreign Ministry, security agencies and the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Surasak said the main purpose of the visa overhaul was to use the system as an initial screening tool, reduce problems linked to undesirable visitors and focus more on travellers who bring stronger long-term value to the economy and society. The current direction, he said, is to move away from the 60-day visa-free stay and return to a more suitable country-by-country framework, while supporting longer-stay travel through other visa channels.

He said data gathered during the trial period showed that around 90% of tourists stay in Thailand for no more than 30 days, suggesting that a shorter visa-free period would better reflect actual travel behaviour. The government has therefore been studying whether the current 60-day stay is still appropriate, with visitors needing longer stays able to use other visa categories such as the Destination Thailand Visa, which allows stays of up to 180 days.