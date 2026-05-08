Thai police warn spiritual believers over karma-cleansing scams

Police have warned followers of spiritual beliefs to beware of “karma-cleansing scammers” after victims came forward with accounts of people claiming to scan karma and cleanse sins, then using those claims to induce victims to expose their bodies and subject them to sexual misconduct.
Police stressed that paying large sums does not reduce karma, but is a fraud tactic that exploits people in distress, and released a list of suspicious behaviour people should check before losing money or being harmed.
The issue has again put the world of spiritual beliefs in the spotlight, as fraudsters posing as people with “special powers” have been accused of using faith and personal distress as tools to profit from “karma-cleansing” rituals that are becoming increasingly bizarre and sexually exploitative.
The Royal Thai Police issued an urgent warning on Friday (May 8, 2026), saying people should not let superstition ruin their lives.
The latest report found that many victims had lodged complaints after being deceived by groups claiming to have “divine sight”, who used group psychology to lure them into strange rituals.
The process often began with comments about “past karma” supposedly causing problems in their lives, before leading to demands for very high fees.
“The more you pay, the more karma is reduced” is the line scammers use to intimidate victims into spending sums in the tens or hundreds of thousands on rituals to avert misfortune, even though in reality, there is no guarantee that life will improve.
The only thing that becomes lighter is the victim’s wallet.
The most alarming issue is the behaviour described as “indecent karma-cleansing”, which has become a social talking point.
Offenders allegedly claim they must “scan karma” on the body, or “cleanse sins” in intimate areas, deceiving victims into exposing their bodies before subjecting them to sexual violations under the guise of superstition.
Police again warned followers of spiritual beliefs not to let fear lead them into sexual exploitation or financial loss.
“Do not believe, do not be misled.”
Anyone who falls victim to such behaviour, or sees suspicious actions by centres offering karma-cleansing rituals, can report information via the 191 or 1599 hotlines, 24 hours a day.