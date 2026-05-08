Thai police warn spiritual believers over karma-cleansing scams

Police have warned followers of spiritual beliefs to beware of “karma-cleansing scammers” after victims came forward with accounts of people claiming to scan karma and cleanse sins, then using those claims to induce victims to expose their bodies and subject them to sexual misconduct.

Police stressed that paying large sums does not reduce karma, but is a fraud tactic that exploits people in distress, and released a list of suspicious behaviour people should check before losing money or being harmed.

The issue has again put the world of spiritual beliefs in the spotlight, as fraudsters posing as people with “special powers” have been accused of using faith and personal distress as tools to profit from “karma-cleansing” rituals that are becoming increasingly bizarre and sexually exploitative.

The Royal Thai Police issued an urgent warning on Friday (May 8, 2026), saying people should not let superstition ruin their lives.