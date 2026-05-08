Thai police warn spiritual believers over karma-cleansing scams

FRIDAY, MAY 08, 2026
Thai police warn spiritual believers over karma-cleansing scams

The Royal Thai Police have warned people not to fall for scammers claiming to cleanse karma after complaints of costly rites and sexual misconduct.

  • Thai police have issued a warning about scammers exploiting spiritual beliefs by offering fraudulent "karma-cleansing" services.
  • These scams often involve demanding large sums of money from victims with the false promise that paying more will reduce bad karma.
  • A more severe form of the scam involves perpetrators claiming they need to physically "scan karma" on the body, leading to sexual misconduct and assault under the guise of a ritual.
  • Authorities advise the public to be wary of any ritual that requires removing clothing or involves physical contact with intimate areas, and to report suspicious activity.

Police have warned followers of spiritual beliefs to beware of “karma-cleansing scammers” after victims came forward with accounts of people claiming to scan karma and cleanse sins, then using those claims to induce victims to expose their bodies and subject them to sexual misconduct.

Police stressed that paying large sums does not reduce karma, but is a fraud tactic that exploits people in distress, and released a list of suspicious behaviour people should check before losing money or being harmed.

The issue has again put the world of spiritual beliefs in the spotlight, as fraudsters posing as people with “special powers” have been accused of using faith and personal distress as tools to profit from “karma-cleansing” rituals that are becoming increasingly bizarre and sexually exploitative.

The Royal Thai Police issued an urgent warning on Friday (May 8, 2026), saying people should not let superstition ruin their lives.

The latest report found that many victims had lodged complaints after being deceived by groups claiming to have “divine sight”, who used group psychology to lure them into strange rituals.

The process often began with comments about “past karma” supposedly causing problems in their lives, before leading to demands for very high fees.

“The more you pay, the more karma is reduced” is the line scammers use to intimidate victims into spending sums in the tens or hundreds of thousands on rituals to avert misfortune, even though in reality, there is no guarantee that life will improve.

The only thing that becomes lighter is the victim’s wallet.

The most alarming issue is the behaviour described as “indecent karma-cleansing”, which has become a social talking point.

Offenders allegedly claim they must “scan karma” on the body, or “cleanse sins” in intimate areas, deceiving victims into exposing their bodies before subjecting them to sexual violations under the guise of superstition.

Dangerous behaviours to watch for

  • Coercion to remove clothing: Claims that direct skin contact is required to drive away evil forces
  • Sexual violations: Claims involving a “karma-cleansing” ritual in intimate areas

Police again warned followers of spiritual beliefs not to let fear lead them into sexual exploitation or financial loss.

“Do not believe, do not be misled.”

Anyone who falls victim to such behaviour, or sees suspicious actions by centres offering karma-cleansing rituals, can report information via the 191 or 1599 hotlines, 24 hours a day.

Thai police warn spiritual believers over karma-cleansing scams

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy