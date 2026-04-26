Myanmar’s new president vows stronger strategic ties with China

Myanmar’s new President U Min Aung Hlaing held talks with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, on Saturday (April 25), pledging to deepen ties with Beijing and protect China’s interests in Myanmar.
U Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar had consistently treated its relationship with China as its most important bilateral tie.
He reaffirmed Myanmar’s commitment to the one-China principle and said the country highly appreciated and actively supported the four global initiatives proposed by China.
The new Myanmar government expected to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, advance the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor and work together to maintain peace and stability along the border, he said.
He added that Myanmar would continue deepening its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China.
U Min Aung Hlaing also said Myanmar would “never allow any activities that harm China’s interests” within its borders.
He said the government would continue intensifying its crackdown on online gambling and telecom fraud, while taking concrete measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmar.
Wang said China’s policy towards Myanmar remained consistent.
He said Beijing firmly supported Myanmar in following a successful development path suited to its national conditions and backed by its people.
China also firmly supported Myanmar in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and in achieving national peace, reconciliation and social harmony, he added.
Wang said building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future was fully aligned with the development and revitalisation needs of both countries and served the fundamental interests of both peoples.
He urged the two sides to continue following that path without wavering.
China was willing to work with Myanmar to “resolutely and thoroughly eradicate” online gambling and telecom fraud, Wang said.
He added that Beijing would also support Myanmar’s participation in more dialogue and co-operation mechanisms, as well as the enhancement of its interaction with ASEAN.
Xinhua