Myanmar’s new president vows stronger strategic ties with China

Myanmar’s new President U Min Aung Hlaing held talks with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, on Saturday (April 25), pledging to deepen ties with Beijing and protect China’s interests in Myanmar.

U Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar had consistently treated its relationship with China as its most important bilateral tie.

He reaffirmed Myanmar’s commitment to the one-China principle and said the country highly appreciated and actively supported the four global initiatives proposed by China.

The new Myanmar government expected to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, advance the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor and work together to maintain peace and stability along the border, he said.