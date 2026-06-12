Piman Rattaya Throne Hall to enshrine Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s Royal Remains

Piman Rattaya Throne Hall is a raised white masonry building surrounded by freestanding pillars supporting the roof. The throne hall is connected to Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall by a long hall known as the Muk Krasan, which extends southwards.

The elevated throne hall has verandas on three sides — east, west and south — lined with columns. Its roof is built in three diminishing tiers in traditional Thai style and covered with glazed tiles. It is decorated with chofa finials, bai raka ornaments and hang hong gable-end elements.

The pediment is carved with an image of Brahma riding a hamsa, while the doorways are decorated with ruean kaeo-style arches featuring cotton rose patterns. The window arches are in ban thalaeng style, gilded and adorned with glass mosaic.

The origin of Piman Rattaya Throne Hall is linked to a major incident during the reign of King Rama I. In 1789, lightning struck the front porch of Amarinthara Pisek Maha Prasat Throne Hall, causing a fire that severely damaged the upper structure, roof, main prasat and the left-side royal residence.

After the fire, King Phra Phutthayotfa Chulalok the Great ordered the ruins to be dismantled and a new royal prasat to be built. The new structure did not fully replicate the original design, as certain architectural features were altered.

The King also ordered the construction of a new throne hall behind the royal prasat and bestowed on it the name “Piman Rattaya Throne Hall”.