China outlines Wang Yi visit to Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday (April 21) that Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar from Wednesday to Sunday, saying the trip is intended to deepen strategic cooperation and support regional peace and stability.
One of the main events on the trip will take place in Cambodia, where Wang will join Defence Minister Dong Jun for the first meeting of the China-Cambodia 2+2 strategic dialogue mechanism for foreign and defence ministers.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the two sides will discuss bilateral relations, political and security affairs, defence and security cooperation, as well as the international and regional landscape.
Wang is also scheduled to meet other Cambodian leaders during the visit.
Guo said Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar are “friendly neighbours of China”, adding that Beijing hopes to use the visit to “advance the implementation of common understandings reached by the countries’ leaders”, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, deliver greater benefits to their peoples, and contribute more to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.
He added that China is ready to work with Cambodia to make full use of the strategic communication platform, better coordinate high-quality development with high-level security, and promote prosperity, revitalisation and long-term stability in both countries.
China Daily