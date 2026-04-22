China outlines Wang Yi visit to Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday (April 21) that Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar from Wednesday to Sunday, saying the trip is intended to deepen strategic cooperation and support regional peace and stability.

One of the main events on the trip will take place in Cambodia, where Wang will join Defence Minister Dong Jun for the first meeting of the China-Cambodia 2+2 strategic dialogue mechanism for foreign and defence ministers.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the two sides will discuss bilateral relations, political and security affairs, defence and security cooperation, as well as the international and regional landscape.