AIS Presents Intelligent Digital Technologies at the Global Telecom AIoT Summit 2026

Under the topic "AI for All," AIS took part in the Global Telecom AIoT Summit 2026, a worldwide forum for knowledge sharing and innovation in AI and Internet of Things (IoT). The event, which was organized by the Telecommunications Association of Thailand under the Royal Patronage, brought together executives, technology partners, industry experts, and government representatives from different nations to share viewpoints on digital technologies and AIoT applications across business and industrial sectors.

At the event, Mrs. Saichon Submakudom, Chief Corporate Communication of AIS, together with AIS executives, welcomed representatives from the public and private sectors, as well as local and international partners attending the summit. where AIS showcased its IoT solutions and digital innovations, demonstrating the potential of digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency across organizations, from smart device connectivity and real-time data management to data analytics that support business decision-making.