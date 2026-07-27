Japan considers foreign bank financing for US power projects

Japan is considering bringing foreign banks into the financing of natural gas-fired power plants in the United States as part of the investment and lending commitment made to the US government under a bilateral tariff agreement, the Finance Ministry has announced.

The ministry disclosed the proposal in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night.

Foreign lenders could join syndicated loans arranged with the government-backed Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), while Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) could guarantee loans extended by those banks.