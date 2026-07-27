Heavy rain to lash Thailand under four-day monsoon warning

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued Announcement No 9 at 5pm on Monday (July 27), warning of heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand until July 30.

From July 27–30, heavy rain is forecast across many areas, with very heavy rain expected in some locations in the North, Northeast, Central region and East, as well as along the South’s west coast.

The conditions are being driven by a monsoon trough extending across the North and upper Northeast, together with a relatively strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The public has been urged to remain alert to heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and in low-lying areas.