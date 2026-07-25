Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods through July 30

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain, flash floods and forest run-off across several parts of Thailand between July 26 and 30 as the southwest monsoon strengthens.
In its latest warning issued at 5pm on Saturday (July 25), the department said widespread heavy rain was expected, with very heavy downpours possible in parts of the Northeast, Central region, East and the western coast of the South.
The conditions will be driven by a monsoon trough lying across the North and upper Northeast, combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
Residents were advised to watch for heavy accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach two to three metres and exceed three metres during thunderstorms.
The upper Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea are forecast to have waves of about two metres, rising above two metres in stormy areas.
All vessels in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the warning period.
Typhoon Noul, located over the upper South China Sea, is forecast to make landfall in Guangdong province in southern China on July 26.
The storm is not expected to enter Thailand, although travellers heading to affected areas in China have been advised to check weather conditions before departure.
For the 24 hours from 6pm on July 25 to 6pm on July 26, heavy rain is forecast in several regions, with very heavy rain possible in parts of the East and the western coast of the South.
The North is expected to have thunderstorms across 70% of the region, with heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 22-26 degrees Celsius to highs of 31-35C.
Thunderstorms are forecast across 70% of the Northeast, with heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 23-25C to 32-36C.
The Central region will have thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Kanchanaburi and Saraburi. Temperatures are forecast at 24-26C, rising to 35-37C.
Bangkok and neighbouring provinces are also expected to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations. Temperatures will range from 26-28C to 36-37C.
The East will have thunderstorms across 70% of the region, with heavy to very heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat. Waves will be one to two metres high and exceed two metres during thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms are forecast across 40% of the eastern coast of the South, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.
The western coast of the South will have thunderstorms across 70% of the region, with heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Waves from Phuket northwards will be about two metres high, while seas from Krabi southwards will have waves of one to two metres. Waves may exceed two metres during thunderstorms.
The public has been advised to follow further TMD announcements. The next warning is scheduled for 5am on July 26.