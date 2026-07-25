Thailand faces five days of heavy rain and flood risk

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of five days of heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand, with several provinces facing a heightened risk of flash floods and forest run-off during the long holiday period.

The department’s fourth warning, issued at 5am on July 25, covers July 26-30 and forecasts heavy rain in many areas, with very heavy downpours in parts of the Northeast, Central region, East and western coast of the South.

A monsoon trough will cross the North and upper Northeast while the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand strengthens, the department said.

Residents in low-lying areas, on hillsides and near waterways were advised to prepare for accumulated rainfall that could trigger sudden flooding and rapid run-off from forested areas.

Rough seas forecast as monsoon strengthens

The upper Andaman Sea is forecast to have waves two to three metres high, rising above three metres in thunderstorms.

Waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea are expected to reach about two metres and exceed two metres during storms.

Mariners should proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the warning period.

Severe Tropical Storm Noul, located over the upper South China Sea, is expected to make landfall in Guangdong province, China, on July 26.

The storm will not move into Thailand, but travellers heading to affected areas of China were advised to check the weather before departure.