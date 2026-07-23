Heavy rain and possible flash floods forecast across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning at 5pm on Thursday (July 23, 2026) of heavy to very heavy rain in Thailand from Sunday (July 26, 2026) to Thursday (July 30, 2026), with possible flash floods and run-off from forested areas.

The department said isolated heavy rain was forecast across Thailand during the period, with isolated very heavy rain in the East and along the southern west coast.

The conditions would be caused by a monsoon trough across the upper North, Laos and upper Vietnam, together with a southwest monsoon that would strengthen over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.