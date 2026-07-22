Monsoon brings heavier rain across Thailand, North wettest

Thailand is expected to receive more rain on Wednesday (July 22), with heavy downpours forecast in parts of the North, Northeast and East as the southwest monsoon strengthens, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand has intensified to moderate strength, while a low-pressure area remains over upper Vietnam.

People in the North and upper Northeast have been advised to watch for hazards caused by heavy and accumulated rainfall.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces have a 40% chance of thunderstorms, mainly between the afternoon and evening.

Marine conditions and developing weather system

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are expected to reach one to two metres, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea will be about one metre high.

In thunderstorm areas, waves could rise above two metres. Mariners should proceed with caution and avoid sailing through storms.

An active low-pressure area over the Pacific Ocean is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression and move across the northern Philippines between July 24 and 25.