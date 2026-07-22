Oil hits five-week high as Middle East supply fears deepen

Global oil prices climbed about 2% to their highest closing levels in five weeks on Tuesday (July 21), as escalating conflict in the Middle East intensified concerns over possible disruption to major energy supply routes.

Brent crude futures for September delivery rose US$1.79, or 2.01%, to settle at US$91.01 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained US$1.68, or 2.02%, to close at US$84.91 a barrel.

The settlement marked Brent’s highest close since June 10 and WTI’s strongest finish since June 11, as traders assessed the combined risks from continued US-Iran attacks and a threatened maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Houthi threat raises Red Sea shipping fears

The Houthis declared an immediate maritime blockade targeting Saudi-linked shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the southern gateway to the Red Sea.

The announcement raised fears that the conflict could disrupt another strategic trade route at a time when shipping through the wider region was already under pressure. The group said the measure was a response to what it described as a Saudi blockade of Yemen.

The threat applies to vessels carrying Saudi exports through the strait, potentially affecting shipments moving between the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and key Asian markets.