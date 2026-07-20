US and Iran intensify military exchanges amid regional escalation

Fresh Iranian attacks were reported in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan on Sunday as the United States concluded an eighth consecutive night of military operations against Iran.

The latest escalation came as an interim ceasefire signed a month earlier continued to unravel.

Growing confrontation over control of the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about one-fifth of global oil trade, has heightened the danger of full-scale hostilities resuming.

The renewed US action followed an Iranian attack in Jordan on Friday that killed two American service personnel and left another missing.

US Central Command later reported that “unidentified remains” had been recovered from the attack site and that “an examination process to verify the remains is ongoing”.

Another US service member died on Saturday in northern Iraq, where the United States maintains military bases.

The death occurred during the controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance on a downed Iranian attack drone.

The latest announcements raised the number of US military personnel killed since the war began to 17, with more than 420 wounded. US defence secretary Pete Hegseth responded on social media: “Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”