Trump orders renewed US strikes after troops killed in Jordan



Iran’s supreme leader warns Washington

Before the latest US operation, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei accused Washington of repeatedly breaching the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement distributed through his official social media accounts and Iranian state media, Khamenei declared that Trump’s signature was “utterly worthless and devoid of credibility”.

He also warned that the United States would face heavier costs and further humiliation for escalating the conflict. Khamenei’s current whereabouts remain unknown.



Iran widens attacks across the Gulf

Iranian forces and state media reported attacks against several US allies across the Gulf on Saturday, although Reuters was unable to independently verify a number of the claims.

Kuwait’s armed forces reported intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, while firefighters and oil-sector workers were injured as they responded to the attacks.

The IRGC claimed that it had struck a US military support centre at Camp Arifjan and destroyed a radar installation at Ali Al Salem Air Base. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation later reported that repeated Iranian attacks had caused significant damage and injuries at one of its oil facilities.

In Bahrain, Iranian media reported that the IRGC had targeted Sheikh Isa Air Base, where US combat aircraft were stationed, as well as an intelligence data centre.

Iranian state television also claimed that an early-morning missile and drone attack on the US base at Al Azraq in Jordan had destroyed at least two American fighter aircraft and three other aircraft.

Saudi Arabia’s early-warning system instructed residents of Al-Kharj and Yanbu to seek shelter after reports of an Iranian missile attack.

Al-Kharj, east of Riyadh, contains a military base hosting US troops, while Yanbu is home to a major oil export terminal on the Red Sea.

Two people briefed on the incident indicated that an Iranian missile had triggered the warnings, marking the first reported attack on Saudi Arabia in more than three months. The IRGC did not claim responsibility for any strike on the kingdom.



Death toll rises as battle over Hormuz continues

Iran’s Health Ministry reported that US strikes had killed 50 people and injured more than 500 across the country during the previous three weeks.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington of attempting to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that normally handles about one-fifth of global oil supplies.

The European Union and Gulf countries urged Iran to immediately and unconditionally halt its attacks and interference with maritime navigation. They also called for the strait to remain open without restrictions or fees.

Source: Reuters