Lat Phrao brewery restaurant fire death toll rises to 34 as 13 remain in ICU

The death toll from last week’s fire at a brewery restaurant in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area rose to 34 on Sunday after another injured patient died in hospital, according to the Erawan Emergency Medical Centre.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s medical emergency centre issued the updated figures at 9am on July 19, a week after the fire broke out at the restaurant in Soi Lat Phrao 1, Chom Phon subdistrict of Chatuchak district, on July 12.

A total of 77 people were recorded as injured. Doctors have discharged 47 patients, while 23 remain in hospital, including 13 receiving intensive care and 10 being treated in general wards.