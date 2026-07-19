Lat Phrao brewery restaurant fire death toll rises to 34 as 13 remain in ICU

The death toll from last week’s fire at a brewery restaurant in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area rose to 34 on Sunday after another injured patient died in hospital, according to the Erawan Emergency Medical Centre.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s medical emergency centre issued the updated figures at 9am on July 19, a week after the fire broke out at the restaurant in Soi Lat Phrao 1, Chom Phon subdistrict of Chatuchak district, on July 12.
A total of 77 people were recorded as injured. Doctors have discharged 47 patients, while 23 remain in hospital, including 13 receiving intensive care and 10 being treated in general wards.
The latest victim was identified as 20-year-old Apinya Sukthongsa.
She died at 5am on Sunday while receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Phramongkutklao Hospital, after being admitted with injuries sustained in the fire.
Her death was the seventh recorded among patients admitted to hospital following the blaze, bringing the cumulative number of fatalities to 34.
Medical teams are continuing to monitor the conditions of those still receiving treatment, particularly the 13 patients in intensive care.
Pol Maj Gen Kiatikun Sonthinoen, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 2, said investigators at Phahonyothin Police Station had taken statements from 126 people.
Those questioned included injured victims, restaurant employees and relatives of those who died.
Police have yet to announce the cause of the fire and are awaiting the results of forensic examinations.
Investigators are coordinating with relevant agencies and expect to receive the official findings shortly, Pol Maj Gen Kiatikun said.
Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish how the blaze began and determine whether any individuals should face legal action.