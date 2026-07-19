Germany raises threat level to ‘high’ as Berlin seeks wider spy powers

Germany has raised its security threat assessment to “high” after intelligence reports indicated a growing risk of attacks, as Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government prepares legislation that would give the country’s intelligence agencies wider operational powers.
The assessment was upgraded from an “abstract” threat after authorities recorded a significant increase in intelligence reports and indications of possible attack plans, Firstpost reported.
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the higher volume of security information had forced the government to reassess the situation, warning that an attack could occur at any time.
Dobrindt told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that the rising number of reports and intelligence assessments justified moving the threat level from abstract to high.
The change means German authorities must prepare for a possible attack rather than treating terrorism as only a general or theoretical risk, he said.
Reuters reported that investigators had identified increasingly clear indications of potential plans to attack Germany.
Dobrindt said possible targets were not limited to critical infrastructure, but could also include individuals and public institutions.
Merz’s government is expected to discuss a major reform of Germany’s intelligence laws at a Cabinet meeting on August 13.
According to Deutsche Welle, the proposed legislation would allow intelligence agencies to take direct operational action in certain high-risk situations. Their current responsibilities are largely focused on collecting, assessing and analysing information.
Dobrindt said the objective was to turn the agencies into fully capable intelligence services that could respond more effectively to security threats and work more closely with international partners.
The proposed changes would mark a significant expansion of the agencies’ role at a time when the government faces growing pressure to strengthen domestic security.
Under the draft amendments, domestic intelligence officers could be authorised to enter and search homes or other premises during terrorism-related emergencies.
Such action would be permitted when authorities believed that police could not intervene quickly enough to prevent an imminent threat.
However, Dobrindt stressed that intelligence officials would not be given the power to arrest suspects. Arrests would remain the responsibility of the police.
The proposed reforms are likely to prompt debate over legal safeguards and oversight as the government seeks to balance stronger security powers with protections for civil liberties.
The higher threat assessment follows several deadly incidents that have intensified concern over public safety in Germany.
A German court last month sentenced a Saudi psychiatrist to life imprisonment over the December 2024 attack at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg.
The man drove a rented vehicle into a crowd, killing six people and injuring hundreds.
A German court also sentenced a Syrian man over a knife attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen in 2024. Three people were killed and 10 were injured.
The attacks have added to pressure on the Merz government to improve Germany’s ability to identify, prevent and respond to emerging security threats.