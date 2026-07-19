Germany raises threat level to ‘high’ as Berlin seeks wider spy powers

Cabinet to consider intelligence-law overhaul

Merz’s government is expected to discuss a major reform of Germany’s intelligence laws at a Cabinet meeting on August 13.

According to Deutsche Welle, the proposed legislation would allow intelligence agencies to take direct operational action in certain high-risk situations. Their current responsibilities are largely focused on collecting, assessing and analysing information.

Dobrindt said the objective was to turn the agencies into fully capable intelligence services that could respond more effectively to security threats and work more closely with international partners.

The proposed changes would mark a significant expansion of the agencies’ role at a time when the government faces growing pressure to strengthen domestic security.

Emergency searches among proposed powers

Under the draft amendments, domestic intelligence officers could be authorised to enter and search homes or other premises during terrorism-related emergencies.

Such action would be permitted when authorities believed that police could not intervene quickly enough to prevent an imminent threat.

However, Dobrindt stressed that intelligence officials would not be given the power to arrest suspects. Arrests would remain the responsibility of the police.

The proposed reforms are likely to prompt debate over legal safeguards and oversight as the government seeks to balance stronger security powers with protections for civil liberties.

Deadly attacks increase pressure for action

The higher threat assessment follows several deadly incidents that have intensified concern over public safety in Germany.

A German court last month sentenced a Saudi psychiatrist to life imprisonment over the December 2024 attack at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg.

The man drove a rented vehicle into a crowd, killing six people and injuring hundreds.

A German court also sentenced a Syrian man over a knife attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen in 2024. Three people were killed and 10 were injured.

The attacks have added to pressure on the Merz government to improve Germany’s ability to identify, prevent and respond to emerging security threats.