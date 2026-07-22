Police expand Japan-bound drug probe with four Bangkok searches

Metropolitan Police Bureau investigators launched coordinated searches at four target locations in Bueng Kum and Bang Kapi on Tuesday (July 21, 2026), arresting six Vietnamese suspects as they expanded an investigation into an alleged transnational Vietnamese drug-trafficking network.

The case involved crystal meth concealed in jars of tamarind paste for paid couriers to carry to Japan.

Police were also seeking court approval for an arrest warrant for Mali, the girlfriend suspected of being a key figure directing the mule-account network.

Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, ordered Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thammasuthee, deputy commissioner responsible for narcotics, to lead a joint operation involving the MPB, Metropolitan Police Division 7 and Bang Yi Khan Police Station.

Acting under search warrants, officers searched four locations in Bueng Kum and Bang Kapi and arrested six more Vietnamese suspects.

The searches stemmed from a case in which a paid courier carrying parcels abroad noticed something unusual in jars of tamarind paste, leading to the discovery and seizure of more than 2 kilograms of pure crystal meth.

Somphong, a suspect accused of opening a mule account for his Vietnamese girlfriend, was arrested last week.