Thailand strengthens controls on cannabis flower sales and exports

Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan, deputy government spokesperson, said that although Thailand has specific laws regulating cannabis use for medical and health purposes, some countries continue to classify cannabis as a serious narcotic drug.
The government urged members of the public and travellers to comply strictly with the laws of those countries to avoid breaking the law, whether unknowingly or deliberately.
Anyone who witnesses the illegal sale of cannabis flower, or gatherings where narcotics are being used and causing a public nuisance in the area, may report the activity to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) hotline on 1386, available 24 hours a day.
Ploythalay said the government was continuing to tighten controls and monitoring of “free cannabis” use under the Ministry of Public Health Notification on Controlled Herbs (Cannabis) 2025.
The notification designates cannabis flower as a controlled herb.
Anyone wishing to research, export, sell or process the controlled herb for commercial purposes must obtain a licence under Section 46.
Sales to the general public are permitted only to people holding a prescription issued by a qualified practitioner, such as a physician, Thai traditional medical practitioner, folk healer, pharmacist or dentist, for medical purposes.
The prescription may cover no more than 30 days.
Sales of cannabis flower for smoking on business premises are prohibited, except where it forms part of treatment provided by a qualified practitioner.
Sales through vending machines, electronic channels or computer networks are also prohibited, as is advertising through any channel.
Anyone who illegally sells, processes or exports cannabis flower, including by secretly selling it to people without a doctor’s prescription, commits an offence under Section 78 of the Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine Wisdom Act 1999.
The offence is punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to THB20,000, or both.
Smuggling cannabis out of the country without completing customs formalities, or attempting to evade inspection, is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine equal to four times the value of the goods, including duty, or both.