Thai gold opens 1,050 baht higher at 65,800 baht

Thailand’s domestic gold price surged by 1,050 baht at the opening of trading on Wednesday (July 22), lifting the selling price of gold bullion to 65,800 baht per baht-weight.

The Gold Traders Association issued its first price announcement at 9.02am, with prices rising sharply from Tuesday’s final level of 64,750 baht.

Tuesday saw 20 price revisions during the trading session, resulting in a net increase of 750 baht from the previous day.

Thailand gold prices on July 22

The opening prices for 96.5% gold were:

Gold bullion buying price: 65,600 baht per baht-weight

Gold bullion selling price: 65,800 baht per baht-weight

Gold jewellery tax-base price: 64,293.56 baht per baht-weight

Gold jewellery selling price: 66,600 baht per baht-weight

The rates were the association’s first announcement of the day and may be revised during trading.