Thai gold prices close 750 baht higher amid volatile trading

Thailand’s domestic gold prices closed sharply higher on Tuesday (July 21), gaining a net 750 baht from the previous day following 20 price revisions during a highly volatile trading session.
The Gold Traders Association issued its 20th and final price update at 4.58pm, with both gold bullion and gold jewellery recording significant increases.
For investors and buyers seeking smaller gold pieces, the estimated selling prices based on the gold bullion rate were:
The estimates are based on the gold bullion selling price of 64,750 baht per baht-weight and exclude making charges.
Thailand’s gold market fluctuated sharply throughout the day, prompting the Gold Traders Association to revise domestic prices 20 times before the market closed with a net increase of 750 baht.
The movements reflected changes in global spot gold prices and volatility in the baht exchange rate.