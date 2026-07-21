Thai gold prices close 750 baht higher amid volatile trading

TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thai gold prices close 750 baht higher amid volatile trading

Thailand’s gold prices rose by 750 baht on July 21 after 20 intraday revisions, lifting bullion and gold jewellery prices amid market volatility.

  • Thai domestic gold prices finished the day with a net increase of 750 baht.
  • The price increase occurred during a highly volatile trading session that saw 20 price revisions throughout the day.
  • At market close, the selling price for gold bullion reached 64,750 baht per baht-weight.
  • The market's sharp swings were influenced by changes in global spot gold prices and the baht exchange rate.

Thailand’s domestic gold prices closed sharply higher on Tuesday (July 21), gaining a net 750 baht from the previous day following 20 price revisions during a highly volatile trading session.

The Gold Traders Association issued its 20th and final price update at 4.58pm, with both gold bullion and gold jewellery recording significant increases.

 

Latest gold prices in Thailand

  • Gold jewellery was quoted at a buying price of 63,262.68 baht per baht-weight and a selling price of 65,550 baht.
  • Gold bullion was priced at 64,550 baht per baht-weight for buying and 64,750 baht for selling.
  • Global spot gold stood at US$4,068 per ounce at the time of the final domestic update.

 

Prices for smaller gold denominations

For investors and buyers seeking smaller gold pieces, the estimated selling prices based on the gold bullion rate were:

  • Half a salung: approximately 8,093.75 baht
  • One salung: approximately 16,187.50 baht
  • Two salung: approximately 32,375 baht

The estimates are based on the gold bullion selling price of 64,750 baht per baht-weight and exclude making charges.

 

Gold market sees sharp intraday swings

Thailand’s gold market fluctuated sharply throughout the day, prompting the Gold Traders Association to revise domestic prices 20 times before the market closed with a net increase of 750 baht.

The movements reflected changes in global spot gold prices and volatility in the baht exchange rate.

 

The Nation Editorial Team

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