Greater Bangkok land prices rise as mass-transit networks expand

Although Greater Bangkok’s land price index eased from the previous quarter in the second quarter of 2026, it remained 6.2% higher year on year.

The figures reflected “selective growth by location”, with eastern Bangkok and areas along mass-transit routes continuing to attract investment capital, while locations around the capital were emerging as a new competitive arena for property development.

Land price index remains on upward trend

The Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) of Government Housing Bank said the price index for vacant land before development in Greater Bangkok stood at 440.9 points in the second quarter of 2026.

It increased 6.2% from the same period a year earlier but declined 1.8% from the first quarter.

The figures showed that the land market remained in an upward cycle, but buying demand was no longer spread evenly across all areas as it had been in the past.

Investors and property developers were selecting locations with the potential to support urban expansion, transport systems and large-scale developments.