Greater Bangkok land prices rise as mass-transit networks expand

Although Greater Bangkok’s land price index eased from the previous quarter in the second quarter of 2026, it remained 6.2% higher year on year.
The figures reflected “selective growth by location”, with eastern Bangkok and areas along mass-transit routes continuing to attract investment capital, while locations around the capital were emerging as a new competitive arena for property development.
Land price index remains on upward trend
The Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) of Government Housing Bank said the price index for vacant land before development in Greater Bangkok stood at 440.9 points in the second quarter of 2026.
It increased 6.2% from the same period a year earlier but declined 1.8% from the first quarter.
The figures showed that the land market remained in an upward cycle, but buying demand was no longer spread evenly across all areas as it had been in the past.
Investors and property developers were selecting locations with the potential to support urban expansion, transport systems and large-scale developments.
The Phra Khanong–Bang Na–Suan Luang–Prawet area recorded the highest land-price increase during the quarter, rising 36.3% year on year, a rate several times higher than the market average.
Key factors included the expansion of business districts in eastern Bangkok, links between multiple transport networks, and the continuing development of mid- to upper-market housing and mixed-use projects.
As a result, demand for land for new developments increased markedly.
Beyond Bang Na, locations in outer Bangkok and surrounding provinces also recorded notable land-price growth:
The pattern reflected the outward expansion of Bangkok’s “growth ring” into suburban areas and surrounding provinces.
As city-centre land prices continued to rise and development costs increased, developers turned to locations that still offered development potential and more favourable cost levels.
Analysis of land along mass-transit routes found that infrastructure remained the main factor driving land prices:
Most of the routes were already operating or under construction, helping improve travel accessibility and steadily increase land values along their corridors.
Data for the second quarter of 2026 clearly showed that land prices were not rising solely because of market conditions but were being driven mainly by “infrastructure”.
Whenever a mass-transit project moved forward, surrounding areas became targets for property developers, investors and businesses, causing land prices to rise ahead of actual urban development.
At the same time, growth in locations around the capital reflected a transition in Thailand’s property market from competition in the city centre to competition along mass-transit routes and in surrounding provinces, where substantial long-term development opportunities remained.
Although the overall land price index slowed slightly from the previous quarter, the 6.2% year-on-year increase confirmed that “quality land” continued to attract interest.
This was particularly true of locations connected to new transport networks, which remained a key bet for developers in the next property cycle.