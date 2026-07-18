ROH-GROREIT dispute exposes liquidity strain in Thai property sector

The failure by Royal Orchid Hotel (Thailand) Plc (ROH) to complete its scheduled buy-back of the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel from GROREIT has raised concerns that Thailand’s property market is facing deeper liquidity pressure than headline recovery figures suggest.

The issue is no longer being viewed as a problem affecting only one company. Industry observers say it reflects a broader struggle among real estate operators, many of whom are now prioritising cashflow and liquidity over expansion amid high financing costs and a sluggish asset sales market.

ROH had been due to buy back the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel for 4.87 billion baht on July 14. However, the transaction was not completed by the deadline, prompting One Asset Management, as manager of Grande Royal Orchid Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (GROREIT), to notify the Stock Exchange of Thailand that ROH had failed to comply with the contract conditions.

The trust manager then began taking steps under the agreement, including notifying ROH to comply within 30 days, preparing for temporary hotel management through the Marriott network, and seeking debt relief from the Government Savings Bank.

ROH later clarified that it did not intend to default on the agreement and insisted it had financing support worth more than US$187 million from OCP Asia. The company said the delay stemmed from the payment structure between the lender and the asset seller.

Even so, the incident has unsettled unit holders, bondholders and capital market investors because it marks the first time a Thai REIT buy-back structure has faced a failure to complete a repurchase on schedule.