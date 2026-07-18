Anutin heads to Chengdu to court Chinese tech, EV and tourism investment

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday led a high-level Thai government delegation to Chengdu, Sichuan province, as part of an official visit to China aimed at strengthening economic, technology and tourism cooperation.

The prime minister and delegation are visiting China from July 16-20, with Saturday’s mission taking them from Shanghai to Chengdu to accelerate efforts to attract Chinese investment into Thailand.

Anutin and his delegation departed from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 8.30am and were scheduled to arrive at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport at 11.30am local time, which is one hour ahead of Thailand.

Upon arrival, the prime minister began his economic programme at the Tianfu International Convention Center, where he joined the Prime Minister-Thai Private Sector Luncheon with 110 representatives from the Thai private sector. The session was designed to exchange views and gather proposals on how Thai businesses can better penetrate the Chinese market.

Anutin later presided over the opening of the Thailand-China (Sichuan) Investment and Economic Forum 2026, delivering a keynote speech outlining Thailand’s readiness to welcome investment from Sichuan.