Thai-flagged vessel reportedly attacked near Hormuz

A vessel sailing under the Thai flag was reportedly attacked by Iranian forces while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, as escalating exchanges between the United States and Iran placed commercial shipping in one of the world’s busiest energy corridors at growing risk.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the attack but did not identify the vessel or disclose its ownership, cargo, destination or the nationality of those aboard.

There was no immediate confirmation from Thai authorities, independent maritime organisations or the vessel’s operator. It also remained unclear whether the ship was damaged or whether any crew members were injured.

The reported attack came amid intensified military activity in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has warned shipping companies to comply with notices issued by its armed forces.

Tasnim also reported that two oil tankers caught fire following explosions after attempting to pass through an area described by Iranian media as a minefield in the southern part of the strait.

The report cited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy as saying that the waterway had become “extremely unsafe” and was completely closed because of what it described as US aggression.