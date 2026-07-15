PM Anutin orders safety checks on venues nationwide within 30 days

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Tuesday (July 14, 2026) that, before the Cabinet meeting began, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led Cabinet members in observing a one-minute silence to mourn those killed in an entertainment venue fire on Sunday night (July 12, 2026).
He also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and to those injured.
The Prime Minister told the meeting that the incident had caused great loss and affected public confidence, as well as the country’s reputation for safety standards.
He stressed that the response should not be limited to this incident, as similar incidents had occurred several times in the past.
The issue should therefore be elevated to a “national agenda”, with all relevant agencies working together in earnest to raise safety standards and prevent a recurrence.
He instructed the Ministry of Interior to take the lead in coordinating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, local administrative organisations, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, the Royal Thai Police and other relevant agencies to complete inspections of buildings and entertainment venues nationwide within 30 days.
Priority must be given to fire protection systems, emergency exits, occupancy limits and strict compliance with laws and safety standards, with the findings reported to the Cabinet.
Any establishment found not to meet standards or to have violated the law must be dealt with under the law, including an immediate suspension of operations or closure until the necessary improvements have been made and the venue has passed inspection and certification, to prevent such losses from recurring.
Relevant agencies were also instructed to disclose inspection findings and progress transparently to the public, to build confidence that the government was addressing the problem seriously and systematically, with public safety as its priority.