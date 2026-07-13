Tracing three deadly pub fires from Santika to Mountain B and Lat Phrao

A fire broke out at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao at 11.57pm on July 12, 2026, killing 27 people and injuring 63.

The disaster in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district has revived a question raised after the Santika Pub and Mountain B fires: why can crowded entertainment venues still become deadly traps when flames and smoke spread?

The blaze broke out inside the single-storey concrete building at 17 Soi Lat Phrao 1, Lat Phrao Road, in Chom Phon subdistrict.

The premises, which had a metal-sheet roof, operated as a restaurant and entertainment venue.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within about 35 minutes, but the ceiling was destroyed, and about 164 square metres of the premises were damaged.

Officials initially suspected an electrical short circuit in an air-conditioning unit above the ceiling.

That remained a preliminary hypothesis, however, as investigators continued to examine the structure, electrical system and point of origin, as well as the fire alarm, emergency doors, evacuation routes and whether the premises complied with building and operating requirements.

The 27 fatalities comprised nine men and 18 women.

A preliminary breakdown said 25 people died at the scene and two in the hospital.

Of the 63 injured, 21 were men and 26 women, while the sex of 16 had not been recorded; 22 were in critical condition.

The injured were taken to 16 hospitals.

Rajavithi Hospital and Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital each received 11 patients, while ViMUT Hospital received nine.

The remaining patients were distributed among other medical facilities according to urgency and clinical need.