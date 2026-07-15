How Thai fans can help Nene Royal advance on AGT

Thai supporters hoping to help Nene Royal progress further on America’s Got Talent may not be able to cast official votes from Thailand, but they can still play an important part in building international attention around the teenage performer.
Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattikarn “Praew” Amloy, is a 16-year-old singer and guitarist from Phuket. She has gained worldwide attention after performing a rock-driven version of The Cranberries’ Zombie during the audition stage of America’s Got Talent Season 21.
Her performance earned approval from all four judges, sending her through the audition round and into contention for the next stage of the competition.
Official audience voting during the live stages is restricted to eligible viewers in the United States.
That means viewers living in Thailand cannot directly vote for Nene if she reaches the live quarterfinals. Their most effective role will instead be to increase her visibility and build sustained support across social media.
Fans are encouraged to watch her performances through AGT’s official YouTube, TikTok and Facebook accounts rather than through reposted clips on unofficial channels.
Watching, liking, sharing and commenting on the official videos can increase engagement and help the performance reach a wider international audience.
Supporters can also use the hashtags #NeneRoyal and #AmericasGotTalent, share her interviews and previous performances, and post about her across Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
Nene’s audition had already generated substantial engagement across AGT’s official platforms by July 14.
One Facebook post had attracted 42 million views, 1.6 million reactions, about 66,000 shares and 29,000 comments.
A second post recorded 33 million views, 1.4 million reactions, around 140,000 shares and 37,000 comments.
A third Facebook post, published as interest in her performance continued to grow, drew 3.3 million views, 130,000 reactions, 6,300 shares and 3,700 comments.
On YouTube, the official video titled 16-Year-Old Nene Royal Is Shy... Until She Starts Singing “Zombie” had reached 8.2 million views.
Her largest TikTok clip had attracted 124.1 million views, while two other videos recorded six million and 952,000 views respectively.
People living in the United States will be able to provide more direct support if Nene is selected for the live quarterfinals.
Public voting begins during the quarterfinal stage. Thai supporters can therefore share voting information with relatives, friends and other contacts based in the United States.
Under the competition format, performers must first pass the audition stage before the judges decide which acts will advance to the quarterfinals.
Nene has completed the audition stage, but her four yes votes do not automatically guarantee a place in the live shows. She must still be selected during the judges’ deliberations.
Season 21 has also introduced a judge-callback mechanism that allows the panel to invite previously eliminated performers back for another appearance before finalising the quarterfinal line-up.
The quarterfinals are scheduled to begin on August 18, with 44 acts divided into four groups of 11.
Each group will perform during a weekly live show, with audience voting helping determine which contestants move forward. The field will eventually be reduced to 12 semifinalists.
During the semifinals, two contestants will be eliminated, leaving 10 acts to compete in the final.
The final is scheduled for September 23, when public voting will progressively narrow the field from 10 contestants to five, then three, before the winner is chosen.
For fans in Thailand, the immediate task is therefore not voting but visibility: keeping Nene’s official performances circulating, attracting new viewers and helping her maintain momentum as the judges decide who will reach the live stage.