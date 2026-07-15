How Thai fans can help Nene Royal advance on AGT

Thai supporters hoping to help Nene Royal progress further on America’s Got Talent may not be able to cast official votes from Thailand, but they can still play an important part in building international attention around the teenage performer.

Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattikarn “Praew” Amloy, is a 16-year-old singer and guitarist from Phuket. She has gained worldwide attention after performing a rock-driven version of The Cranberries’ Zombie during the audition stage of America’s Got Talent Season 21.

Her performance earned approval from all four judges, sending her through the audition round and into contention for the next stage of the competition.

Thai viewers cannot vote directly

Official audience voting during the live stages is restricted to eligible viewers in the United States.

That means viewers living in Thailand cannot directly vote for Nene if she reaches the live quarterfinals. Their most effective role will instead be to increase her visibility and build sustained support across social media.

Fans are encouraged to watch her performances through AGT’s official YouTube, TikTok and Facebook accounts rather than through reposted clips on unofficial channels.