PM Anutin orders safety checks on venues nationwide within 30 days

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Tuesday (July 14, 2026) that, before the Cabinet meeting began, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led Cabinet members in observing a one-minute silence to mourn those killed in an entertainment venue fire on Sunday night (July 12, 2026).

He also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and to those injured.

The Prime Minister told the meeting that the incident had caused great loss and affected public confidence, as well as the country’s reputation for safety standards.

He stressed that the response should not be limited to this incident, as similar incidents had occurred several times in the past.