Bangkok orders checks, opens support centre after Lat Phrao blaze

Bangkok authorities have opened a coordination centre for victims’ families and ordered urgent checks of business licences and fire-escape systems after a blaze at a restaurant and brewery-style venue in the Lat Phrao area killed 27 people and injured 18.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected the scene at about 2.40am on Monday and instructed the Chatuchak District Office to establish the centre to assist relatives and families of those killed and injured.



He also ordered officials to examine the venue’s operating permits and safety standards.

The identities of those who died could not yet be officially confirmed because doctors and relevant agencies were still conducting formal identification procedures, Chadchart said.

He urged relatives to obtain verified information through the coordination centre.

The cause of the fire also remained under investigation. Bangkok authorities had handed the scene over to investigators and forensic officers to identify where the blaze began, determine its cause and consider measures to prevent a recurrence.