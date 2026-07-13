Thai JIC says viral F-16 crash video shows Greek jet, not RTAF aircraft

Overseas footage paired with misleading claim

The centre said footage from the overseas incident had been repackaged with text intended to mislead viewers into believing that a Thai military aircraft was involved.

“Disseminating distorted information in this manner can cause public confusion, undermine the credibility of news and information, and potentially be used to create misperceptions,” Prapas said.

He warned that such misinformation could be particularly damaging when the security situation was sensitive.

The JIC urged members of the public to verify claims through credible media outlets or relevant government agencies before believing or sharing them. Greater care when circulating online content would help curb fake news and limit the wider effects of distorted information, it said.

Border dispute remains sensitive

Thailand and Cambodia have disputed undemarcated points along their 817-kilometre land border for decades.

Tensions intensified after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a border skirmish in late May 2025. The confrontation escalated into five days of heavy fighting in July involving artillery, rockets and Thai air strikes.

An initial ceasefire later collapsed, and a second round of fighting continued for 20 days in December before the two countries agreed to another truce on 27 December 2025. Both sides have accused the other of starting the hostilities. Close to 150 people were killed and at least 300,000 were displaced across the two rounds of fighting, according to Reuters.

Troops remained deployed on both sides of the border in May 2026, although the countries’ leaders agreed to pursue de-escalation and trust-building measures. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said on 8 July that the country continued to observe the December ceasefire and remained committed to resolving outstanding issues through bilateral dialogue.

The December ceasefire agreement also included a commitment by both countries to refrain from disseminating false information or fake news.