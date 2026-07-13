All Aboard: Historic WW2 Steam Train Trips Open for Mother’s Day

The State Railway of Thailand is reviving its post-WW2 Pacific steam locomotives for an exclusive cultural day trip this National Mother's Day.

Travel enthusiasts and families looking for a unique celebration this National Mother’s Day can step back in time aboard a beautifully restored piece of railway history.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced a nostalgic heritage excursion from Bangkok to historic Chachoengsao, running exclusively on 12 August 2026.

This rare journey forms part of a special schedule of heritage trips organised just seven times a year. The star attractions of the day are Pacific-class steam locomotives No. 824 and 850.

Built in the wake of the Second World War, these magnificent, charcoal-and-steel icons of a bygone era have been meticulously maintained to haul passengers on a scenic route through the Thai countryside.

Nationwide ticket sales open on 13 July 2026 at 08:30, with return fares starting at a modest 329 baht for standard third-class carriages and 799 baht for premium, air-conditioned options (including OTOP and JR-WEST carriages). Complimentary snacks and refreshments will be served on board to all passengers.

