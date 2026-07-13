All Aboard: Historic WW2 Steam Train Trips Open for Mother’s Day

The State Railway of Thailand is reviving its post-WW2 Pacific steam locomotives for an exclusive cultural day trip this National Mother's Day.
Travel enthusiasts and families looking for a unique celebration this National Mother’s Day can step back in time aboard a beautifully restored piece of railway history.
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced a nostalgic heritage excursion from Bangkok to historic Chachoengsao, running exclusively on 12 August 2026.
This rare journey forms part of a special schedule of heritage trips organised just seven times a year. The star attractions of the day are Pacific-class steam locomotives No. 824 and 850.
Built in the wake of the Second World War, these magnificent, charcoal-and-steel icons of a bygone era have been meticulously maintained to haul passengers on a scenic route through the Thai countryside.
Nationwide ticket sales open on 13 July 2026 at 08:30, with return fares starting at a modest 329 baht for standard third-class carriages and 799 baht for premium, air-conditioned options (including OTOP and JR-WEST carriages). Complimentary snacks and refreshments will be served on board to all passengers.
The heritage train will depart from Bangkok’s historic Hua Lamphong Station at 08:10, arriving at Chachoengsao Junction at 09:50. For convenience, passengers can also board or disembark at intermediate stops, including Makkasan, Khlong Tan, and Hua Mak stations on both the outward and return legs.
Upon arrival, travellers will have nearly seven hours of leisure time to explore the unique charms of Chachoengsao—locally nicknamed Muang Paet Riu—before the locomotive pulls out at 16:30 to arrive back in thecapital by 18:10.
Chachoengsao makes for an idyllic family day out, blending spiritual heritage with a vibrant culinary scene. Culture seekers can pay their respects to Luang Phor Sothon, the province's highly revered sacred Buddha image at Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan, or marvel at Thailand’s largest Ganesha statue at Wat Saman Rattanaram.
For foodies and vintage lovers, the iconic 100-year-old Ban Mai Market is a must-visit. Stretching along the banks of the Bang Pakong River, this wooden market offers a wonderfully nostalgic step back into old Thailand.
Visitors can graze on traditional delicacies like kuaitiao pak mo (steamed rice-skin dumplings in soup) and sweet chive cakes, or pick up local souvenirs, including Nam Dok Mai golden mangoes and handcrafted items produced by local community enterprises.
To make the holiday completely hassle-free, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Chachoengsao Office is offering a special One-Day Trip supplement for 499 baht per person.
This optional add-on secures a seat in an air-conditioned minibus that will shuttle passengers directly between the province's premier sights throughout the day.
Booking Information: Seats on the steam train are limited and highly sought after. Bookings can be made from 13 July 2026 through the SRT’s online D-Ticket platform or at any railway station ticket office across the country. For further details, the SRT customer service hotline can be reached on 1690.