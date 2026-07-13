Thailand subject to weak growth and debt while tensions re-escalate



"The latest inflation reading came in lower than the market expected. If there is no further escalation in the Middle East and another spike in oil prices, we expect inflation to peak at around 3% to 4%, rather than 4% to 5% as many had feared," he said.

As inflation is being driven primarily by supply-side factors, particularly energy prices, he believes there is less urgency for the Bank of Thailand to raise interest rates.

"The inflation we are seeing is mainly cost-push inflation, not demand-driven inflation. Therefore, the need for further interest rate increases is probably lower than before," he said.

Property market remains under pressure

Dr. Pipat also expects Thailand's property market to remain subdued as households struggle with high debt while banks continue tightening lending standards.

He said financial institutions have become more cautious about approving mortgages because of rising non-performing loans and elevated household debt.

"Real estate is a debt-financed purchase. Without bank lending, it is very difficult to drive housing sales," he said.

At the same time, excess housing inventory continues to weigh on the market, with current sales unlikely to absorb existing supply for at least another two years.

"It will take time for the market to clear the oversupply and for banks to become more willing to lend again. Until then, the real estate market is likely to remain relatively quiet," he said.

Focus on long-term investment

Looking ahead, Dr. Pipat said fiscal stimulus should focus less on short-term consumption programmes and more on productive investment that improves Thailand's long-term competitiveness.

While temporary consumption support, including Thais Help Thais scheme, may be appropriate during risks such as major energy shocks, he argued that such measures should not become permanent.

"The fiscal multiplier from consumption support is not very high. The government should focus more on capital expenditure projects, including infrastructure and energy transition, that can improve Thailand's long-term economic readiness and generate stronger returns,” he said.

Although Thailand may have passed the weakest point of this year's economic slowdown, he said the country's long-term challenges remain unresolved.

"We have probably seen the worst because of the war. Without the conflict, global and regional momentum was improving, and Thailand was starting to benefit from higher exports and investment," he said.

"In the second half of the year, we should see some recovery, but the risks remain. More importantly, Thailand still has not solved its competitiveness problem. While some sectors benefit from these new global trends, many traditional industries are still losing competitiveness. That is where the government should focus its attention."