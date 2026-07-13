Mint Condition: Treasury Department to Auction Rare 1990 10-Baht Coin Valued at 1 Million Baht

The Treasury Department launches the 'Coin Market' platform to counter the rise of a cashless society and safeguard collectors against counterfeit scams.

The Treasury Department is to auction an incredibly rare 1990 (B.E. 2533) 10-baht coin, a legendary piece in the numismatic community valued at up to 1 million baht.

The coin’s extraordinary value stems from its extreme scarcity; only 100 pieces were ever minted. The specimen slated for auction is a pristine, uncirculated coin sourced directly from the department’s secure vaults.

The auction will serve as the headline event for the official launch of "Coin Market" on 19 August. The new state-backed secondary platform aims to stimulate the collector’s market and provide ironclad guarantees of authenticity.

As Thailand steadily transitions into a fully cashless society, the demand for physical coinage in the everyday economy is dwindling. As the primary custodian of the nation's currency, the Treasury Department is aggressively adapting its strategy to generate new revenue streams and unlock value from existing state assets.

