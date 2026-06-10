Moody’s upgrades Thailand’s outlook to ‘Stable’ as the economy gains significant momentum

A Masterclass in Fiscal Management

While some may raise an eyebrow at a projected debt-to-GDP ratio of 60-62% over the coming years, context is everything. This is not "debt for debt’s sake," but rather a targeted, deficit-fuelled strategy designed to turbocharge the post-pandemic recovery.

Thailand’s financial foundations are impressively deep. With a robust domestic bond market and a debt structure primarily denominated in Thai Baht with long-term maturities, the Kingdom is well-insulated from the whims of international currency fluctuations. Remarkably, interest payments remain a modest 6% of government revenue—a figure that would be the envy of many highly-rated Western nations.



The $23.8 Billion Safety Net

Financial security is the bedrock of the Thai success story. As of March 2026, Thailand’s international reserves stood at a staggering $23.8 billion. To put that into perspective, that is enough to cover seven months of imports, far exceeding international safety benchmarks.

This formidable "war chest" ensures that the Kingdom can weather any external volatility with ease, maintaining a buffer that keeps the economy steady even when the global seas get choppy.



Thailand returns to global investors’ radar

The 2026 Kearney FDI Confidence Index (FDICI) states that Thailand has returned to the world’s top 25 after two consecutive years outside the ranking in 2024 and 2025, following its previous inclusion in 2023.

This reflects Thailand’s return to the attention of foreign investors, driven by the government’s clearly targeted investment-promotion policies. These include expanded incentives from the Board of Investment (BOI) for future industries such as data centres, electric vehicles and clean energy, alongside accelerated infrastructure development and investor facilitation, all of which have played an important role in restoring economic confidence.



The Road Ahead

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, remains optimistic but focused. "This upgrade reflects the fact that Thailand’s economic fundamentals and stability remain rock-solid," he noted. "Our targeted fiscal support and the creation of new 'economic engines' are working. The focus now is on execution—making sure these policies continue to deliver real-world results."

As Thailand continues to evolve, the world is watching. With Moody’s stamp of approval, the Land of Smiles isn't just a world-class travel destination; it is firmly establishing itself as one of the most stable and promising investment frontiers of the decade.



SOURCE: www.thailand.go.th