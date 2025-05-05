Moody\'s Adjusts Thailand\'s Outlook: A Warning Sign the Economy Cannot Ignore

The downgrade of Thailand's economic outlook from stable to negative for the first time in nearly 17 years is a matter that cannot be overlooked, especially given the significantly reduced fiscal space.

Last week, unwelcome news impacting the Thai economy undoubtedly revolved around Moody's Ratings, formerly known as Moody's Investors Service, one of the world's oldest and most influential credit rating agencies.

The agency announced a downgrade of the "outlook" on Thailand's credit rating from "Stable" to "Negative." This marks the first time in nearly 17 years that the outlook has been lowered to "Negative."

Although this adjustment does not yet constitute a downgrade of Thailand's credit rating itself, the shift in outlook to negative serves as an economic warning that Thailand cannot afford to disregard. This is particularly true as Moody's explicitly stated that the change in outlook stems from a significant concern: